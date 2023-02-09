Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.48% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $215,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $100,909,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $838.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $785.60 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $819.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $773.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,610. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

