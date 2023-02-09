Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as high as $2.11. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 27,240 shares changing hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Trading Down 8.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of environmental and economic solutions to the food and livestock industry. It offers biological, mechanical, and thermal processes on livestock waste. The company eliminates ammonia emissions, as well as greenhouse gases, odors and other harmful air emissions through its patented and proprietary waste management technologies and technology platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.