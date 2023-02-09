Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $16.53

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $16.53 or 0.00075659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $289.57 million and approximately $23.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00045060 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001707 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

