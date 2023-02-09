Bitcoin Private Hits One Day Trading Volume of $166.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.85 million and $166.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00197024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077994 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

