Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Black Hills by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.