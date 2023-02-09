Blake D. Moret Sells 8,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $1,077,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,664,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,959,889.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.73. 463,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. CWM LLC grew its stake in PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
