Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $16.28. Blue Bird shares last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 134,866 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Trading Up 32.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.71). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 181.06% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $257.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.