Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58. Approximately 1,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Horizon BNE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.