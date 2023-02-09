BlueArk Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,842.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00584686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00186927 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00063337 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001184 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, "BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/."



