Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). 1,130,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,149,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market cap of £12.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

(Get Rating)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also

