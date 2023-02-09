Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys 595 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

