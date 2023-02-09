Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

GD stock opened at $229.12 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.17 and its 200-day moving average is $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

