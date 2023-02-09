Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.65 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

