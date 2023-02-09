BMO Capital Markets Boosts Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $357.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $356.00 to $357.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $346.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.55 and its 200-day moving average is $314.51. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 3,058.57% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total transaction of $433,760.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,524.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.