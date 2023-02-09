Boxwood Ventures Inc. Takes $896,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.0% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

