British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.68) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.28) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,003 ($48.12).

Shares of LON BATS traded down GBX 86 ($1.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,005 ($36.12). 4,470,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,230.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,318.35. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82). The company has a market cap of £67.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.87.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

