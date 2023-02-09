British American Tobacco (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.11 and last traded at $37.44. Approximately 1,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.26.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

