Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.52-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

BRKR stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $74.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 165.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

