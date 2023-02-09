Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622,720 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Brunswick worth $239,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.23.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

