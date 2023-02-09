Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Stock Price Up 35%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 35% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Bull Horn Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bull Horn

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bull Horn stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Rating) by 8,374.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bull Horn Company Profile

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brand sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

