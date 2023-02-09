C2X (CTX) Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges

C2X (CTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, C2X has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One C2X token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges. C2X has a market cap of $50.85 million and $6,079.72 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

C2X Profile

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official website is c2x.world. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars.

