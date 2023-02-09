Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after buying an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after buying an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after buying an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded up $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $189.70. The company had a trading volume of 111,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.57. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $6,506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,161,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

