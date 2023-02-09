Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
