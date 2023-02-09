Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

