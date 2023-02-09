Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
CSQ stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.
