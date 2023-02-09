Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

CSQ stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $4,159,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8,034.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.