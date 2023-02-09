Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXB. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Calibre Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cormark reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.