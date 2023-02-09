Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.97. 69,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 110,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.10. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 1,379.68%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.