Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.32

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 11.53%. Canacol Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

