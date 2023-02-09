Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.32

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.
Canacol Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.
Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter.
Canacol Energy Increases Dividend
About Canacol Energy
Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

