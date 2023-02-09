Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 16,579,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 621.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

