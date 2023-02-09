Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 7.4%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.40. 564,461 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,148,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

WEED has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.20 to C$4.95 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

