Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Down 9.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 111,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 117,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cansortium in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cansortium Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

