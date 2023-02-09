Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $398.12 million, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Cantaloupe

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

In other Cantaloupe news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 603.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Featured Stories

