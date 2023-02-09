Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $61.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,366. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $398.12 million, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday.
Insider Activity at Cantaloupe
Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 603.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.