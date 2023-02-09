Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 2,979 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 557.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at International Business Machines
In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:IBM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $135.49. 533,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Business Machines (IBM)
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
- Take-Two Interactive: The Upside Just Got A Lot Clearer
- Soup, There It Is! Campbell’s Pullback Presents an Opportunity
- Fortinet Gaps Up, Lifts Optimism About Other Cybersecurity Stocks
- Emerson Electric: Charging Toward The Buy Zone
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.