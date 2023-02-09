Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 2,979 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 557.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $135.49. 533,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.26, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.