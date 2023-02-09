Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. Capstone Companies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 177,680 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.20.

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

