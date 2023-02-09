Cardano One Day Trading Volume Hits $488.12 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.53 billion and $488.12 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.82 or 0.07092303 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00082081 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00028888 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00061876 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010413 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023245 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001590 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,449,292,674 coins and its circulating supply is 34,622,199,142 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
