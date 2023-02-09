CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,847 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of CarMax worth $70,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 20,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $113.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

