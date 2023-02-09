Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 billion-$22.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.70 billion. Carrier Global also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.10. 2,581,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

