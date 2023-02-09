CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.97

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.97 and traded as high as C$64.09. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.78, with a volume of 245,817 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Pi Financial reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

