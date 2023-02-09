CDbio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,110.77 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $20,110.77 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00018311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CDbio has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CDbio

CDbio’s launch date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

CDbio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

