Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Reduced by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Celanese by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $121.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $162.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

