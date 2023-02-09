Charles E. Moran Sells 62,543 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Up 3.9 %

Intapp stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Intapp

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

