Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,961 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.10% of Chico’s FAS worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHS. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $654.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.21. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

