Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,637.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,516.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,547.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.54.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 51.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

