Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 2,252,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,099,755. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

