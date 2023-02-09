Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.10

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.10 and traded as low as C$60.18. Cogeco shares last traded at C$61.09, with a volume of 40,305 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.731 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

