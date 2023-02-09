Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.10

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.10 and traded as low as C$60.18. Cogeco shares last traded at C$61.09, with a volume of 40,305 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGO shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th.
Cogeco Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$944.62 million and a PE ratio of 6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.10.
Cogeco Increases Dividend
Cogeco Company Profile
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
See Also
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.