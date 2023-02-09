Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Decreased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,596 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,032,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,812,354. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

