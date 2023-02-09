Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $2.02 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 118,982 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,412. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Mizuho cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

