Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 18,691 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 9.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.13% of Eli Lilly and worth $407,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.12. 1,264,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,342. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $327.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 76.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

