Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Hits $0.0222

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $558.34 million and $6.41 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00444178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.37 or 0.29423170 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00432878 BTC.

Compound Dai Profile

Compound Dai’s launch date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. The official website for Compound Dai is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

