Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.34-$2.42 EPS.

OFC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 595,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.18. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,659 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 78.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

