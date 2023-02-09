Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.35-$0.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.68.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 6,870,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

